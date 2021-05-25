Clarus Group Inc. Makes New $105,000 Investment in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Himension Fund purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth $1,060,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 57.0% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth $1,006,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EDIT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Truist cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.93. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.37.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 147.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.