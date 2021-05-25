Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $221,000. First National Trust Co raised its position in Citigroup by 77.8% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 54.6% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 4.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $78.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.30. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $78.36. The company has a market cap of $161.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

