Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 14.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,115 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 469.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,866,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079,578 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C stock opened at $78.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $78.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.30.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

