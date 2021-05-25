Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Lowered by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 2.4% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE C traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,683,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.30. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $78.36. The stock has a market cap of $162.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.