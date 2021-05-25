Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $240.00

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price objective upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BA. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $247.54.

Get The Boeing alerts:

The Boeing stock opened at $237.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $141.24 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.50.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Boeing will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Boeing by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.