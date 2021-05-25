Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRUS. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $561,870,000 after purchasing an additional 257,706 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 64.6% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,999,000 after buying an additional 407,243 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 981,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,248,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 807,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,399,000 after buying an additional 24,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $65,413,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRUS traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.41. 395,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,212. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.89.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

