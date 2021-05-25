Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at Mizuho

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $90.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI raised Cimarex Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.55.

Shares of XEC opened at $66.14 on Monday. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.59.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 77.70%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Insiders sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,492 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,940 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 2,609.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 714,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,410,000 after purchasing an additional 687,738 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 400.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 529,380 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 141.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,561,000 after buying an additional 509,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

