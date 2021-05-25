Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cigna were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 27.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $223,000. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 207,671 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,203,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.76.

CI opened at $261.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

