Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 1,089,804 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 74.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089,804 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $28,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $79.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

