Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 173.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,255 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $21,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,565.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,858,824.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,532 shares of company stock worth $5,128,007. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

VRSK stock opened at $174.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.16 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.