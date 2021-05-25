Cibc World Markets Corp Has $13.96 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,863 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $13,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.39.

NYSE:LIN opened at $301.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $191.51 and a 12 month high of $303.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

