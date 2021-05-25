Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,560 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $16,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $201.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $192.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.53 and its 200 day moving average is $181.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,215 shares of company stock valued at $46,849,109. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

