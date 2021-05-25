Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,129 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $12,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 42.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 10.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 29,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 15.3% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 54.1% in the first quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $178.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.14. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $176.73 and a 52-week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.94.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

