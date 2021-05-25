CIBC Boosts Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$7.50

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$4.70 to C$7.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CS. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Capstone Mining from C$6.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Capstone Mining to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.13.

Shares of TSE CS remained flat at $C$5.39 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,314,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,391. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.43. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.56 and a 12 month high of C$6.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$193.03 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Capstone Mining will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstone Mining news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 612,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total value of C$3,338,221.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,253,648.18. Also, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 62,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$260,689.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,069 shares in the company, valued at C$323,689.80. Insiders sold 1,539,936 shares of company stock valued at $7,715,073 in the last quarter.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

