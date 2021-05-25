Churchill Capital Corp II Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CCX)

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 1,847 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 736% compared to the average volume of 221 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,967,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after buying an additional 28,103 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at $7,420,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at $6,000,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCX opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16. Churchill Capital Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCX. DA Davidson began coverage on Churchill Capital Corp II in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Churchill Capital Corp II in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

About Churchill Capital Corp II

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp.

