CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Shares Up 0.8%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) shares shot up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.59 and last traded at $27.59. 11,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 16,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.33%.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

