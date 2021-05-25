Choate Investment Advisors Increases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 66.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 359,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS opened at $88.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.47 and a 200 day moving average of $89.08. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

