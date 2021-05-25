Choate Investment Advisors Has $591,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 67,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $5,985,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 181,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,296 shares during the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM stock opened at $144.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.24. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.