Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Given New $127.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $119.00 to $127.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CVX. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.74.

CVX opened at $105.60 on Monday. Chevron has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $203.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 22.5% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 31.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 922,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,653,000 after purchasing an additional 44,220 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

