Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is based in United States. “

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.10.

CHMI stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 55.90% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 109.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 40.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

