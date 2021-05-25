Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Bought by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CQP. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $40,278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,173,000 after acquiring an additional 387,291 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,463,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,027,000 after acquiring an additional 331,609 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,893,000. Finally, Arch Capital Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 186.39% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.64%.

In related news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CQP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

