ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Director James L. Tyree Sells 2,454 Shares

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Director James L. Tyree sold 2,454 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $23,951.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,729 shares in the company, valued at $173,035.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.81. 2,270,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.25 million, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $70.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.09.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCXI shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 89,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at $2,281,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at $742,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 831,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,594,000 after purchasing an additional 67,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 294,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

