Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 1,653 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,677 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.6% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $438.90.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $78,833,232. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $7.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $598.77. 670,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,382,754. The firm has a market cap of $576.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 598.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $670.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $680.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

