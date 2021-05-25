Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.51

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (LON:CHAR)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.51 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 8.82 ($0.12). Chariot Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 7.47 ($0.10), with a volume of 1,749,624 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £29.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.59.

Chariot Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:CHAR)

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

