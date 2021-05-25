ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Channel Advisor Corporation offers cloud-based e-commerce solutions and services. It solutions include marketplaces, comparison shopping, paid search, social campaigns, flex feeds, web stores and rich media. The company serves traditional retailers, online retailers, brand manufacturers and advertising agencies. Channel Advisor Corporation is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.54.

ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $24.39 on Monday. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $28.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $470,800.00. Also, Director Marshall Heinberg sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $291,980.00. Insiders sold a total of 81,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,454 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

