Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Challenger Energy Group has a twelve month low of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.34 ($0.00).
Challenger Energy Group Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Challenger Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Challenger Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.