CHADS VC Price Hits $0.0602 (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One CHADS VC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges. CHADS VC has a market cap of $2.94 million and $6,042.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded down 35.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00067213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00017452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.77 or 0.00977369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,947.22 or 0.10158423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00086685 BTC.

CHADS VC Profile

CHADS is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,751,308 coins and its circulating supply is 48,860,316 coins. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

