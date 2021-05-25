CENTESSA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC Plans $285 Million IPO for May 28th (CNTA)

CENTESSA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC (CNTA) plans to raise $285 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, May 28th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 15,000,000 shares at $18.00-$20.00 per share.

CENTESSA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC has a market cap of $1.6 billion.

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Jefferies and Evercore ISI were co-managers.

CENTESSA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are reimagining the traditional pharmaceutical research and development model to build, from the bottom-up, an R&D engine predicated on asset centricity to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa was formed in October 2020 by Medicxi with a view to ultimately acquiring, and thereby becoming the holding company of, several pre-revenue, development stage biotech companies each of which was either controlled by and/or invested in by a fund affiliated with Medicxi or Index Ventures. On Jan. 29, 2021, Centessa acquired 11 biotechnology companies and simultaneously closed a Series A funding round of $250 million. Prior to the acquisition, Centessa’s activities were limited mainly to engaging advisors and recruitment efforts. Centessa commenced active operations after the consummation of the acquisitions. Each of the Centessa Subsidiaries was a portfolio company of a fund affiliated with Medicxi or Index Ventures at the time of the acquisition. “.

CENTESSA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC was founded in 2020 and has 34 employees. The company is located at 3rd Floor, 1 Ashley Rd, Altrincham, Cheshire, United Kingdom, WA14 2DT and can be reached via phone at +44 7391 789784 or on the web at http://www.centessa.com/.

