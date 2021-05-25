Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$9.84 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company has a market cap of C$2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.65.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$504.15 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at C$540,777.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$11.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CSFB raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cormark lowered Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.63.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

