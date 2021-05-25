Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 259,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,142,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Cemtrex from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.58.
About Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)
Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.
