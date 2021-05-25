Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 259,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,142,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Cemtrex from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CETX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cemtrex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cemtrex in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cemtrex during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cemtrex during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cemtrex by 354.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 122,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

