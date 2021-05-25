CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Stake Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,199,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,069,959 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $63,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CX. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in CEMEX by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 35.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CX opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. On average, analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. CEMEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.48.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

