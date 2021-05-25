Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $333.28 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) will report sales of $333.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $322.65 million to $343.90 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $296.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.31.

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $114,156.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,664.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $404,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,707 shares of company stock worth $2,457,688 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $25,324,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 32,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 582.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 16,584 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 10.5% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth about $19,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.37. 79,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,905. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.51.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

