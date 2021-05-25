Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Declares $0.31 Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) announced a dividend on Friday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Cathay General Bancorp has increased its dividend by 42.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cathay General Bancorp has a payout ratio of 35.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ CATY opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.70.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $151.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CATY. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.