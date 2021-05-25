Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.35.

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 64.8% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $3,347,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $239.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.80. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $115.98 and a twelve month high of $245.78. The firm has a market cap of $130.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.