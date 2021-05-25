Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carvana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.47). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CVNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

Shares of CVNA opened at $253.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.80 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.66, for a total transaction of $500,162.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 34,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.76, for a total transaction of $10,679,887.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,984.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,241 shares of company stock worth $266,865,035 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,040,013,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Carvana by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

