CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at Desjardins

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$7.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CareRx from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of CHHHF stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97. CareRx has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $5.51.

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty pharmacy services to seniors in Canada. The company operates a network of pharmacy fulfilment centers that provide chronic medication and other specialty clinical pharmacy services. It serves approximately 50,000 residents in approximately 900 seniors and other communities, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

