Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $58 million-$65 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.41 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDLX. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised Cardlytics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.17.

CDLX stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.08 and a beta of 2.58. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $55.89 and a 52-week high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 5,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $494,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,195.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $179,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,584 shares of company stock worth $7,260,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

