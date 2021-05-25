Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

CAH opened at $56.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.09. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

