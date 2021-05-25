Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,123,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,860 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $189,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH stock opened at $56.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.09.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAH. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

