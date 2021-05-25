Capital Square LLC Trims Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Capital Square LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,656 shares during the period. Iron Mountain comprises about 2.2% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,634,000 after buying an additional 298,008 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,107,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,992,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IRM traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $43.42. 9,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,103,052. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.53. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $43.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 44,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $1,855,474.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,572.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $26,218.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,665.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,876,365 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

