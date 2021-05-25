Capital Square LLC Sells 33 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Capital Square LLC reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,410,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.3% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 2,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $5,341,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 23,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,947,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $477.56. 4,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $524.45. The firm has a market cap of $94.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 635.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.07 and a 52-week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,148,846 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.55.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

