Capital Square LLC Sells 16,499 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Capital Square LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,499 shares during the quarter. Brixmor Property Group makes up about 1.2% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Shares of BRX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,525. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $18.62.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $636,800. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.46.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.