Capital Square LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Capital Square LLC reduced its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Ventas by 474.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VTR traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $55.28. 9,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,314. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.35. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.68, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,257,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,886 shares of company stock worth $2,948,464. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ventas from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

