Capital Square LLC Buys 2,103 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capital Square LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,199,000 after acquiring an additional 193,961 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,891,000 after acquiring an additional 989,275 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,182,000 after purchasing an additional 542,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,117,000 after purchasing an additional 262,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,826 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.95. 15,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,626. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.57. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.86 and a 12 month high of $78.41.

