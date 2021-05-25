Capital Gearing Trust Plc (LON:CGT) Insider Robin Archibald Purchases 208 Shares

Capital Gearing Trust Plc (LON:CGT) insider Robin Archibald purchased 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,804 ($62.76) per share, with a total value of £9,992.32 ($13,055.03).

Robin Archibald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Robin Archibald purchased 234 shares of Capital Gearing Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,682 ($61.17) per share, with a total value of £10,955.88 ($14,313.93).

Shares of CGT opened at GBX 4,830 ($63.10) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £689.63 million and a PE ratio of 28.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,796.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,693.47. Capital Gearing Trust Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 4,179 ($54.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,960 ($64.80).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Capital Gearing Trust’s previous dividend of $42.00. Capital Gearing Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.15%.

About Capital Gearing Trust

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

