Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ET. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.38.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.153 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

