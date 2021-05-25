Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 786 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 296,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 96.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth $9,415,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $2,790,000. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BEP. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.39.

Shares of BEP opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 0.56. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.10%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

