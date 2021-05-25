Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Purchases 70,000 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 187.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 1,135.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after acquiring an additional 646,145 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Quanterix during the first quarter worth about $30,054,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Quanterix during the fourth quarter worth about $13,245,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanterix by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,600,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Quanterix during the fourth quarter worth about $7,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. Quanterix Co. has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.96 and a 200-day moving average of $58.79. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. Research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $103,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,095. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanterix Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

