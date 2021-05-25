Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 22.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 17.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 13,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 14.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.56.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WAT opened at $317.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.81. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $171.38 and a 1 year high of $320.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.60.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

