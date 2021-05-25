Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $8.95 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $8,321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,729,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,427,000 after purchasing an additional 106,800 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.00, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $299,254.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $80,963.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,990 shares of company stock valued at $2,999,086 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.